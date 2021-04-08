Paul Andrew steps down as Ferragamo creative director

Andrew joined the Florence-based company as women’s footwear designer in 2016 and was promoted to creative director for all categories in 2019.

“After five years, with pride and a heavy heart, I have decided it’s time for a new challenge,’’ Andrew said in a post on Instagram. “It’s been a true honor to give new life to Salvatore’s legacy, his genius design and ground-breaking innovation. I will always be grateful for this opportunity, and proud of the work I have accomplished.”