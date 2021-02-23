Pau Gasol says he's going home, signing again with Barcelona

Gasol is a six-time NBA All-Star, winning a pair of championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 40-year-old who was born in Barcelona last appeared in the NBA on March 10, 2019, for Milwaukee.

"I'm happy to return to the club where I began, and I'm excited about this new opportunity," he wrote in a post on social media. "I hope to contribute to the first team very soon. I want to thank Barca and its technical staff for making it possible to join them."