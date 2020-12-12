Patterson matches record as No. 24 Buffalo beats Akron 56-7

Buffalo’s passing attack found the end zone for the first time in three games when Kyle Vantrease connected with Trevor Wilson for a 52-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. The Bulls ran for 21 straight touchdowns prior to that.

Jonzell Norrils scored on an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter for Akron. Buffalo had shutout Akron for nine straight quarters going back to 2018.

THE TAKEAWAY

Akron: The Zips broke their 21-game losing streak last week, but still have a long way to go.

Buffalo: The Bulls are 5-0 for the first time since 1980 when Buffalo was a Division III program. Having won the MAC East division, the Bulls move on to the conference championship game for the second time in three years and the third time in school history.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Buffalo entered the AP Top 25 for the first time last week and could merit consideration for a higher ranking after another blowout victory on national television. The Bulls beat each five of their conference opponents by at least 19 points and lead the country in scoring (51.8 points per game).

UP NEXT

Akron's season is over. The Zips have lost 12 consecutive road games.

Buffalo: The Bulls meet Ball State for the MAC championship on Friday at Ford Field in Detroit. It will be a rematch of the 2008 title game that Buffalo won for its lone conference championship.

Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson (26) is tackled by Akron's Charles Amankwaa (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at UB stadium in Amherst, N.Y., Saturday Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes