Patriots say they will handle video of receiver Stefon Diggs internally

“It’s something that we’re aware of,” Vrabel said. “Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field. … The message will be the same for all our players, that we’re trying to make great decisions.”

An NFL spokesman said the league would not comment. Diggs' agents did not immediately respond to a text from The Associated Press requesting comment.

Diggs, who has been linked to hip-hop star Cardi B this offseason, is shown in a video on social media talking to three women on a boat before he produces a bag of pink crystals.

Other videos from what appears to be the same boat trip show a larger crowd that includes Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper who was spotted leaving the Met Gala with Diggs earlier this month. They also sat together at a Boston Celtics-New York Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden.

Cardi B, who is known for hits such as “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” and “WAP,” filed for divorce from the rapper Offset last year.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP