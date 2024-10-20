Patriots RB Stevenson active but Jags RB Etienne out for Wembley game

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) takes part in drills during NFL football practice, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Harrow, England. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
54 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — New England Patriots leading rusher Rhamondre Stevenson was listed as active against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Wembley Stadium after missing one game with a foot injury.

Stevenson has gained 356 yards on 77 carries with three touchdowns this season. The fourth-year back has also caught 13 passes for 37 yards.

Rookie WR Javon Baker was inactive after missing Friday’s practice with an illness.

New England's other inactives: WR Tyquan Thornton, OLB Sione Takitaki, QB Joe Milton, OT Vederian Lowe, and DE Jeremiah Pharms.

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne was inactive with a hamstring injury. He had just three carries for minus-1 yard last week in a 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Defensive lineman Maason Smith was also inactive despite the Jaguars having traded DL Roy Robertson-Harris to the Seattle Seahawks.

The "home" team's other inactives: DE Myles Cole, OL Javon Foster, OL Cole Van Lanen, and DT Esezi Otomewo.

Jacksonville’s Tyson Campbell was active after being added to the roster Saturday. The cornerback missed the last five games with a hamstring injury.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1), right, practices at The Grove in Watford, England, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

