Patriots out-run Bills in14-10 win in blustery conditions

With the Patriots facing the wind gusting up to 40 mph, coach Bill Belichick succeeded on a 2-point conversion, with Brandon Bolden scoring just inside the left pylon.

The Patriots never trailed with Nick Folk hitting two field goals — both with the wind at his back — from 34 and 41 yards.

The Bills continued their inconsistencies by losing four of their past seven, and have not won consecutive games since capping a 4-0 run spanning Sept. 19 to Oct. 10.

Caption New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, center, takes a hand off from New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Credit: Joshua Bessex

Caption Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Credit: Joshua Bessex

Caption New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Credit: Joshua Bessex

Caption Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) can't hang onto a pass in the end zone with New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) Credit: Adrian Kraus

Caption New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) calls signals during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Credit: Joshua Bessex