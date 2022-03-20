Patriotic tattoos, billboards become popular in Ukraine

At her shop, where a red stop sign on a wall had the handwritten word “war” added to it, Tanchynets said she's had a gamut of emotions about the rush of patriotism.

While the war has been good for her business, "I’m so sad about this situation in my country.” Tanchynets said one of her clients was killed on the front lines last week.

Lviv print shop manager Yuri Kobryn said he initially thought his business that creates advertising billboards would be useless in the war. He since has found creative ways to support Ukrainian troops.

Instead of advertisements, Kobryn’s company now prints motivational messages to his country — especially the Ukrainian army. Some are religious messages asking for protection of the troops.

“The guys from the army were pleasantly surprised and asked me if I could make smaller versions that they could give them to others,” Kobryn said. “So that we can help them in our victory.”

Russia invaded its smaller neighbor to the southwest in February. Thousands on both sides have reportedly died, and there is no immediate sign of a halt in hostilities despite numerous rounds of diplomatic talks.

Caption Yuri Kobryn, 44, folds a patriotic-themed banner in a printing workshop in Novoiavorisk, near Lviv, Western Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Ukrainian printing company Propet Print has been installing patriotic-themed billboards in Lviv area since the start of the war. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Caption Yuri Kobryn, 44, folds a patriotic-themed banner in a printing workshop in Novoiavorisk, near Lviv, Western Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Ukrainian printing company Propet Print has been installing patriotic-themed billboards in Lviv area since the start of the war. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Ukrainian Natalia Tanchynets works on a patriotic-themed tattoo at her workshop in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Fighting raged on multiple fronts in Ukraine more than three weeks after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. U.N. bodies have confirmed more than 800 civilian deaths since the war began but say the real toll is considerably higher. The U.N. says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Caption Ukrainian Natalia Tanchynets works on a patriotic-themed tattoo at her workshop in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Fighting raged on multiple fronts in Ukraine more than three weeks after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. U.N. bodies have confirmed more than 800 civilian deaths since the war began but say the real toll is considerably higher. The U.N. says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption FILE - A worker sets up a billboard with the colors of Ukraine flag in Novoiavorisk, near Lviv, Western Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Ukrainian printing company Propet Print has been installing patriotic-themed billboards in Lviv area since the start of the war. The billboard reads "Jesus, save our defenders". (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Caption FILE - A worker sets up a billboard with the colors of Ukraine flag in Novoiavorisk, near Lviv, Western Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Ukrainian printing company Propet Print has been installing patriotic-themed billboards in Lviv area since the start of the war. The billboard reads "Jesus, save our defenders". (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Ukrainian Olena Barlevych gets a patriotic-themed tattoo at her workshop in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Fighting raged on multiple fronts in Ukraine more than three weeks after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. U.N. bodies have confirmed more than 800 civilian deaths since the war began but say the real toll is considerably higher. The U.N. says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Caption Ukrainian Olena Barlevych gets a patriotic-themed tattoo at her workshop in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Fighting raged on multiple fronts in Ukraine more than three weeks after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. U.N. bodies have confirmed more than 800 civilian deaths since the war began but say the real toll is considerably higher. The U.N. says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption A worker sets up a patriotic-themed billboard flag in Novoiavorisk, near Lviv, Western Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Ukrainian printing company Propet print has been installing patriotic-themed billboards in Lviv area since the start of the war. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Caption A worker sets up a patriotic-themed billboard flag in Novoiavorisk, near Lviv, Western Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Ukrainian printing company Propet print has been installing patriotic-themed billboards in Lviv area since the start of the war. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue