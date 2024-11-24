Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs win at the buzzer again, topping Panthers 30-27 on Shrader's field goal

Patrick Mahomes threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns, Spencer Shrader kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Carolina Panthers 30-27 to reach double-digit wins for the 10th straight season
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs in overtime against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs in overtime against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Nation & World
By STEVE REED – Associated Press
31 minutes ago
X

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns, Spencer Shrader kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Carolina Panthers 30-27 on Sunday to reach double-digit wins for the 10th straight season.

Noah Gray caught two TD passes as the Chiefs (10-1) bounced back from last week's 30-21 loss at Buffalo and won at the buzzer yet again in a season of narrow escapes. DeAndre Hopkins also had a touchdown catch for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, who scored on their first five possessions.

Bryce Young finished 21 of 35 for 262 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers (3-8), who had their two-game winning streak snapped. David Moore had six receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Trailing 27-19, Young completed a fourth-down pass to Adam Thielen to move the chains, then went deep for the veteran receiver, who drew a pass-interference penalty on Chamarri Conner. That set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard.

Young's initial 2-point conversion toss to Moore drew a flag on Trent McDuffie, and Hubbard ran for 2 on the next play to tie the game with 1:46 left.

Mahomes ran for 33 yards on the ensuing drive and was sprung by a downfield block from Justin Watson to reach field goal range. Then he connected with Kareem Hunt for 10 yards to make it a chip shot for Shrader. Mahomes finished with 60 yards rushing.

The Chiefs wasted no time setting the tone as Samaje Perine returned the opening kickoff 56 yards and Mahomes found Gray for a 35-yard touchdown strike on the third play of scrimmage for a 7-0 lead. Gray went nine games without a TD catch before hauling in two last week against Buffalo. His 11-yard score late in the second quarter gave him two more against the Panthers.

The Panthers moved the ball well but struggled in the red zone, resulting in field goals of 30, 32, 29 and 33 yards for Eddy Pineiro, the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Running back Jonathan Brooks made his NFL debut for Carolina, but was limited to 7 yards on two carries.

Eight of the Chiefs' wins have come by a one-score margin, and this was their second straight victory decided on the last play. They beat Denver two weeks ago by blocking a would-be game-winning field goal.

Moving on up

Kansas City's Travis Kelce had six catches for 62 yards and moved into third place in career yards receiving by a tight end. He ranks behind only Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten. However, Kelce failed to find the end zone for the ninth time in 11 games this season.

Injuries

Panthers: Rookie TE Ja'Tavion Sanders was taken to the hospital with a neck injury after landing awkwardly on his head after making a catch near the end of the second quarter.

Up next

Chiefs: Host Las Vegas on Friday.

Panthers: Host Tampa Bay next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Spencer Shrader (40) kicks the game-winning field goal in overtime during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) works in the pocket against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) falls after a hit by Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs down field against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) hits Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) speaks with Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) after a two-point conversion attempt during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Reid was called for a persoanl foul against Thielen. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore, left, celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) works for a catch against Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Forecasts warn of possible winter storms across US during Thanksgiving...
2
Thitikul finishes eagle-birdie to win CME Group Tour Championship and...
3
Maverick McNealy birdies the last hole at Sea Island to finally become...
4
Seibert misses an extra point late as the Commanders lose their 3rd in...
5
Heavy rains in Bolivia send mud crashing into the capital, leaving 1...