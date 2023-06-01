Patrick Kane has hip resurfacing surgery and is expected to be out 4-6 months

Kane might get that chance if the surgery allows him to return to his previous form. Second only to Mike Modano in scoring among U.S.-born players with 1,237 points, Kane was one of the centerpieces of Chicago's Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2010, ’13 and ’15 and won the Hart Trophy as league MVP in 2016.

As recently as the 2021-22 season, Kane was more than a point-a-game player even amid the Blackhawks' struggles, putting up 26 goals and 66 assists in 78 games.

Kane had six points on a goal and five assists in New York's seven-game first-round series loss to New Jersey after the Rangers acquired him before the trade deadline.

The Buffalo, New York, native joins Washington's Nicklas Backstrom and Carl Hagelin as players to have the invasive hip surgery over the past year. It involves dislocating the upper end of the thighbone, trimming it, capping it and removing cartilage before putting it back in place.

Backstrom, who also was seeking to fix a lingering hip ailment, played seven months after the surgery and finished the season with 21 points in 39 games. Before Backstrom, the only NHL player to come back from hip resurfacing surgery was Ed Jovanovski, who got into 37 more games before calling it a career.

