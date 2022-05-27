Pato O'Ward signs extension with McLaren through 2025

O'Ward finished 12th and 15th in the first two races and was 13th in the standings with the championship slipping away. Even worse, Herta signed a contract with McLaren to test its F1 car as O'Ward was holding out for a better deal.

It wasn't until Long Beach that O'Ward decided to clear his head of the contract dispute and he parlayed his new approach to a fifth-place finish. He and Brown began hammering out the deals on an improved contract right after.

Then O'Ward won at Barber, was in contention for the victory on the road course at Indianapolis and challenged for the Indy 500 pole. O'Ward will start seventh, alongside teammate Felix Rosenqvist, on Sunday when he makes his third career start in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

O'Ward finished sixth in his Indy 500 debut and was fourth last year.

“I am incredibly happy to have locked in my future with Arrow McLaren SP. This team has truly felt like home for me over the past three years and I can’t wait to build on our success as we compete for wins and championships," O'Ward said. "I want to thank the whole team for this opportunity. This is exactly where I want to be.”

It's not clear what opportunities Brown might have for O'Ward in F1, which is the series that O'Ward hopes to reach. He did the young driver test at Abu Dhabi in December as a reward for winning an IndyCar race, but now Herta is next in line to get in McLaren's F1 car.

For now, the IndyCar team is hoping their young ace will be a critical part of its success.

“The entire team is excited that Pato is onboard for the long haul. He is an important part of our plan here at Arrow McLaren SP, his energy and work ethic is infectious," team president Taylor Kiel said. "Having watched him develop since he joined the team, I look forward to building on these foundations to increase our performance and achieve our common goals in the years to come.”

Felix Rosenqvist, left, of Sweden, talks with Pato O'Ward, of Mexico, during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)