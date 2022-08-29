Past US Open champs Medvedev, Murray advance to 2nd round

“It seems like a long time ago,” Murray said of his victory over Novak Djokovic in 2012. “A lot’s happened since then in my career.”

Djokovic couldn't travel to the tournament this year because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19.

Many fans arriving for the day session at the final Grand Slam event of the season were focused on the match that would lead off the action at night. Williams, the 23-time major champion who has said she is preparing to end her tennis career, was scheduled to face Danka Kovinic.

Williams figured to face more comfortable conditions after a hot start under sunny skies in Flushing Meadows. Leading 3-0 in the third set, Medvedev told the chair umpire he wanted a bag of ice so he could put it on his head.

“Pretty hot and humid here,” Medvedev said after the match.

No. 29 seed Tommy Paul overcame the heat to outlast Bernabe Zapata Miralles 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, 6-0, 7-5 in 3 hours, 10 minutes. Fellow American Sebastian Korda also got his first win at his home Slam, beating Facundo Bagnis in four sets.

Another American advanced in an upset, with J.J. Wolf ousting No. 16 seed Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets.

Third-seeded Maria Sakkari and No. 17 Caroline Garcia were among the early winners on the women's side, with Sakkari overcoming Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria in three sets.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports