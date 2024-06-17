Passenger plane lands safely in New Zealand after fire shuts down an engine

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A passenger plane landed safely at a New Zealand airport Monday after a fire shut down one of its engines, the nation’s fire service said.
The Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800 jet bound for Melbourne, Australia, landed in the New Zealand city of Invercargill after the fire forced a diversion.
In Other News
1
Muslims in Asia celebrate Eid al-Adha with sacrifice festival and...
2
Trains collide in eastern India, killing at least 8 with rescue work...
3
Strong winds, steep terrain hamper crews battling Los Angeles area's...
4
Nuclear-armed nations are deepening their reliance on their nuclear...
5
China blames Philippines for a ship collision in the South China Sea...