journal-news logo
X

Passenger, cargo trains collide in Spain; 1 killed, 85 hurt

Nation & World
22 minutes ago
A cargo train has smashed into a rush-hour passenger train in Catalonia, killing an engineer and injuring 85 people

MADRID (AP) — A cargo train smashed into a rush-hour passenger train in Catalonia on Monday, killing an engineer and injuring 85 people, Spanish authorities and the regional rail company said. Emergency crews said they were helping to evacuate about 100 people on the passenger train.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) some 15 kilometers (10 miles) from Barcelona, the capital of the northeastern region, rail company FGC said in a statement.

The cargo train carrying potash derailed as it came into the Sant Boi station in northeastern Spain. It then smashed into the front of the passenger train, which that was pulling out of the station, killing the engineer, the FGC said.

In Other News
1
EU's Russia sanctions effort slows over oil dependency
2
Macron names Elisabeth Borne as France's new prime minister
3
UK officials: 4 men infected with "rare" monkeypox in London
4
'Wagatha Christie' offers her side in whodunnit libel case
5
White House says deal near to reopen formula plant
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top