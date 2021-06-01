'Pass Over' jumps ahead of pack to welcome Broadway patrons

Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's “Pass Over” will begin performances at the August Wilson Theatre on Aug. 4, several weeks before any other show. Riffing of “Waiting for Godot,” the play is seemingly perfect for a post-COVID-19 Broadway: Just three actors and an intermission-less 85-minute running time. Producers said they will follow CDC and New York State protocols determined later this summer.

The play was first staged in 2017 in Chicago and was filmed by Spike Lee. It was most recently produced at Lincoln Center's off-Broadway theater in 2018 and that cast will make the leap to Broadway: Jon Michael Hill, Namir Smallwood and Gabriel Ebert. Danya Taymor will direct.