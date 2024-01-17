Pascal Siakam getting traded to Pacers from Raptors, AP source says

ESPN, which first reported the full terms of the trade, also said the New Orleans Pelicans were involved and would send Kira Lewis to Toronto as part of the deal. That move would put the Pelicans in position to get below the luxury tax threshold.

It is a huge move for Indiana, the NBA's highest-scoring team this season. The Pacers entered Wednesday at No. 6 in the Eastern Conference and now get to pair Siakam alongside All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Siakam is in the final year of his contract, one that pays him nearly $38 million this season, and becomes eligible this summer to sign a five-year deal that could be worth as much as $247 million.

Siakam is averaging 22.2 points this season, and in parts of his eight years with the Raptors he averaged 17.4 points and 6.5 rebounds. He was an All-Star in 2020 and 2023.

