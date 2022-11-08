Party says Pakistan's ex-PM Khan delaying march on Islamabad

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader in Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said that instead of on Tuesday as previously announced, the march on Islamabad is now to resume on Thursday. He did not give any reason for the delay.

Khan, who began his protest march late last month in the city of Lahore with thousands of followers, was wounded in the leg in a shooting last week when a gunman attacked his convoy, killing one of his supporters. Thirteen other people were also wounded.