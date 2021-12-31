Party like it's 2019: Serbia hosts raucous New Year's Eve

In a bid to stave off concerns, Belgrade city authorities provided 50,000 face masks and had rapid virus test sites and disinfection tools at the entrances to fenced-in areas for the New Year's Eve concerts. But the COVID-19 vaccination passes that are required for bars and restaurants are not mandatory for outdoor events in Serbia.

“We plan to stroll around and attend the concert,” said Vesna Svilar, who lives in Denmark and came to her native country for the holidays. Svilar added she is not afraid because “we have face masks, we are vaccinated.”

Others had no fears about of getting infected.

“Why would I be afraid? We must live our lives,” said a Belgrade resident who gave only her first name, Zeljka. “I am not even vaccinated, but I don’t think about (COVID-19) at all. People die every day anyway.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Serbia, a nation of about 7 million, has registered nearly 1.3 million cases and seen 12,714 people die from COVID-19. Currently, COVID-19 passes detailing a person's vaccination status are mandatory in bars and restaurants, but only in the evening.

