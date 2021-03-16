Parts of Wyoming, Colorado, still snarled by record blizzard

Volunteers using snowmobiles helped other people get to a hospital for crucial treatment, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.

It was the city’s worst blizzard since at least 1979.

Highway crews resorted to using bulldozers in addition to plows to move snow off interstates, including I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.

The 50-mile (80-kilometer) stretch includes the highest point along the coast-to-coast route, an 8,640-foot (2,600-meter) pass called the Summit that's known for hairy weather even in less intense storms.

Schools remained closed Tuesday as far north as Casper, where city officials were still working to clear wind-driven snow, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

The Wyoming Legislature, which has been meeting for a month in an annual session already disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, didn't convene for the second day in a row.

Snow is piled in front of Cheyenne City Center Monday, March 15, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. According to the National Weather Service, Cheyenne saw 30.8 total inches of snowfall over the weekend, 1.1 inches shy of the two-day record of 31.9 inches set in 1949. (Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP)

A man uses a sled to shovel out his stuck vehicle on Monday, March 15, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. Denver's airport reopened Monday after a powerful late-winter snowstorm dumped over 3 feet of heavy, wet snow on parts of Colorado and Wyoming, shutting down roads, closing state legislatures in both states, and interfering with COVID-19 vaccinations. The 27 inches (68 centimeters) that had fallen by the end of Sunday at Denver International Airport on the plains east of downtown made it the fourth biggest snowfall in the city's history, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. (Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP)