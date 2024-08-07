Part of a hotel on Germany's Mosel River collapses. 2 people are dead and others are trapped

An operation is ongoing to try to save them. But reaching them is proving to be difficult, because the collapse of one story left two ceilings lying on top of each other, according to Joerg Teusch, fire and disaster protection inspector for the Bernkastel-Wittlich district.

“We have to proceed with caution because the entire building structure is like a house of cards. If we pull on the wrong card, this building is sure to collapse," he said.

Among those saved was a 2-year-old child pulled out unharmed and the child’s mother, who was rescued with minor injuries. The child’s father is still trapped, but Teusch said there is hope that he will be rescued soon too.

“We all had tears in our eyes and I still feel the same now. The whole story has a very emotional component, because when we arrived, when we looked at the building, it looked like we weren’t taking anyone out,” he said at a news conference.

Teusch said the cause of the structural collapse hasn't yet been determined.

Regional public broadcaster SWR said that witnesses reported hearing a bang and seeing a large cloud of dust at the time of the collapse.

Two people died, and the operation to recover those who are alive but trapped is proving difficult, involving 250 emergency workers, including drone specialists, as well as rescue dogs.

“There was no option (to use) stairs, house entrances, doors or windows, because they were simply no longer there,” Teusch said.

Authorities evacuated 31 people from the area immediately around the damaged building.

Kroev is on a picturesque section of the Mosel near the larger resort town of Traben-Trarbach. It has about 2,200 inhabitants.

