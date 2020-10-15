Park Police officers indicted in shooting of unarmed driver

Ghaisar was fatally shot by the officers in November 2017 after a stop-and-go chase on the George Washington Parkway outside the nation's capital in northern Virginia.

Dashcam video released by Fairfax County Police, who played a supporting role in the chase, shows a chase beginning on the parkway before turning into a residential neighborhood. It shows the car driven by Ghaisar stopping twice during the chase, and officers approaching the car with guns drawn. In both cases, Ghaisar drives off.

At the third and final stop, officers with guns drawn approach the car at the driver-side door. When the car starts to move again, five gunshots are heard. The car starts to drift into a ditch, and two more sets of two gunshots are heard.

The chase began after authorities say Ghaisar left the scene of an accident in which he had been rear-ended.

In court documents made public as part of a civil suit filed by Ghaisar's family, Vinyard told FBI agents who interviewed him after the shooting that he and Amaya gave Ghaisar “chance after chance” to surrender peacefully before opening fire.