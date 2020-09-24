Park IDs hunter killed by grizzly bear in Alaska as Ohio man

As the friend was returning, he was charged by the bear within about 50 yards (46 meters) from the site of where the dead moose was and opened fire in defense in the bear's direction, Maslen said.

The bear left and the friend found Pfeiffer's body, she said. The friend asked to not be identified, Maslen said.

Pfeiffer's hunting partner was later evacuated safely from the site, the statement said. No other visitors were known to have been in that area of the more than 20,300 square-mile (52,600-square-kilometer) park that is larger than the states of New Hampshire and Vermont combined.

Rangers will continue monitoring the area for bear activity, the statement said.

The park said it offers hunting opportunities on its preserve lands.