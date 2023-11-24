BreakingNews
Black Friday: Shoppers show support for Beavercreek Walmart following Monday night’s mass shooting

Paris Hilton announces the arrival of a baby daughter, London

Paris Hilton had a Thanksgiving surprise to share in the form of a daughter named London

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
X

Paris Hilton had a Thanksgiving surprise to share: a daughter named London.

Hilton on Friday shared an Instagram photo of a pink baby outfit with “London” printed on the top.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” read the caption.

She followed with several Thanksgiving TikToks that further demystified the new arrival, including one in which she and husband Carter Reum chant "big brother" to their baby son Phoenix. London was welcomed via surrogate, Hilton's representative confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday.

Hilton has been open about her journey to motherhood, freezing eggs and surrogacy. On her podcast earlier this year, Hilton had said that she was excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister named London.

“It’s my favorite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London,” Hilton said at the time. “I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter.”

Hilton and Reum announced the arrival of Phoenix, also via surrogate, in January. The couple married in a lavish ceremony in November 2021.

In Other News
1
Stock market today: Wall Street opens little changed as trading resumes...
2
Rapper Young Thug's long-delayed racketeering trial begins soon. Here's...
3
Israel and Hamas begin cease-fire, setting stage for release of some...
4
Russian consumers feel themselves in a tight spot as high inflation...
5
Live updates | Israel-Hamas truce begins with a cease-fire ahead of...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top