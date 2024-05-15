Paris garbage collectors lift strike threat ahead of Olympic Games

The Paris Olympic Games will take place July 26-Aug. 11, followed by the Aug. 28-Sept. 8 Paralympics.

“An increase in the allowance system has been approved: 50 euros ($54) gross per month from July 2024, then 30 euros ($32.5) gross per month from January 2025,” Paris City Hall said in a statement.

In addition, the framework for bonuses for the workers who will be mobilized during the Olympic and Paralympic Games “remains between 600 euros ($650) and 1,900 euros ($2,060), depending on the degree of intensification of the workload during the preparation, organization and/or participation in the staging” of the event.

Last year, thousands of tons of rubbish remained on the Paris streets during a long strike by garbage collectors protesting a reform of the French pension system.

___

Follow AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games