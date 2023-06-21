Paris firefighters battle blaze spewing smoke over Left Bank, after reported explosion

PARIS (AP) — Firefighters fought a blaze on Paris' Left Bank on Wednesday that is sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood, police said.
Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed.
Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was a caused by a gas explosion.
In Other News
1
US approves chicken made from cultivated cells, the nation's first...
2
Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court to face rape and human...
3
Morgan and Rapinoe selected for the US Women's World Cup roster
4
Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and...
5
Modi flexes India’s cultural reach on Yoga Day with backbends and...