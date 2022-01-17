Paris court to rule in far-right presidential contender case

Zemmour wasn't present at court for his trial. In a statement, he then denounced “an attempt to intimidate (him)” from prosecutors and anti-racist groups. He maintained his comments and said the political debate doesn’t take place in courts.

His lawyer argued in favor of nullifying the charges and suggested the trial is politically motivated.

Zemmour is also set to go on appeal trial on Thursday on a charge of contesting crimes against humanity — illegal in France — for arguing in a 2019 television debate that Marshal Philippe Petain, head of Vichy’s collaborationist government during World War II, saved France’s Jews from the Holocaust.

A court acquitted him last year, saying Zemmour’s comments negated Petain’s role in the extermination, but explained that he wasn't convicted because he had spoken in the heat of the moment.

Zemmour has repeated similar comments in recent months, and lawyers contesting his acquittal plan to cite that point as evidence in the appeal trial.

Zemmour previously was convicted of incitement to racial hatred after justifying discrimination against Black and Arab people in 2010, and of incitement to religious hatred for anti-Islam comments in 2016. He was sentenced to pay court costs and a 5,000-euro ($5,660) fine.

He has also been tried in other cases where he was acquitted.