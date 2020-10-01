Paris bars face possible closure as virus patients fill ICUs

Amid now-daily protests against virus restrictions on French cafes, Veran said restaurants might be able to stay open -- if they impose tighter rules.

The maximum alert level means that “the risk of hospital saturation is very high,” Veran said, as authorities unveiled region-by-region data showing that the number of patients in intensive care in some areas is rising faster than the government predicted a month ago.

The Paris region looks especially worrying, with 30-35% of ICU beds now occupied by virus patients, and hospitals delaying some scheduled surgeries to make space for COVID cases, the health minister said. Paris is now registering nearly 200 positive cases per 100,000 people per week, and more than 100 positive cases per 100,000 elderly people.

The situation in the capital is starting to resemble that of the Mediterranean city of Marseille and the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, where all restaurants and bars were shut down after the government put them at the maximum alert level last week.

Veran said there are signs that the infection growth is slowing in Marseille, Bordeaux and Nice. But he said it is too early to lift restrictions, and that France overall is still “in the phase of an aggravation of the situation.”

France has been recording more than 10,000 new confirmed cases a day for the past two weeks, and has reported a total of 31,956 virus-related deaths, among the highest tolls in Europe.

A waiter carries chairs to close a bar terrace in Paris, Monday Sept. 28, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron justified on Monday new restrictions in the country to limit the spread of the virus as restaurant and bar owners forced to shut down expressed anger at the measures. Milder restrictions have been ordered in ten other cities including Paris, with gyms shut down, public gatherings of more than 10 people banned and bars ordered to close at 10 p.m. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Customers enjoy their last glasses in a bar, half an hour before 10 p.m. in Paris, Monday Sept. 28, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron justified on Monday new restrictions in the country to limit the spread of the virus as restaurant and bar owners forced to shut down expressed anger at the measures. Milder restrictions have been ordered in ten other cities including Paris, with gyms shut down, public gatherings of more than 10 people banned and bars ordered to close at 10 p.m. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Health lab technicians process analysis of some nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 at the Cerba laboratory in Saint-Ouen l'Aumone, north of Paris, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. French authorities have reported a steady increase in new infections and hospitalizations in recent weeks. The country has reported 31,727 virus-related deaths, one of Europe's highest tolls. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus