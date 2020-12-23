Parents convicted in 2009 'balloon boy' hoax pardoned

“We are all ready to move past the spectacle from a decade ago,” said Polis, a first-term Democrat.

Richard Heene served a month in jail after pleading guilty to a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant, and Mayumi Heene was jailed for 20 days for filing a false report. They were also ordered to pay $36,000 in restitution.

The couple told ABC News last year that it wasn't a hoax because they truly feared their son could have been aboard the balloon when they called for help.

Polis also issued 16 other pardons and four commutations.