Pardoned Kentucky killer sentenced to 42 years in prison

Patrick Baker was convicted of murder committed during a drug trafficking crime last year in a federal trial. He had been out of prison since 2019 when former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned him for the slaying of Donald Mills.

But media reports that Baker's family had political connections to Bevin and hosted a fundraiser for the former Republican governor put a spotlight on the case. Federal authorities brought new charges against Baker for the killing in May, and he was convicted in August.