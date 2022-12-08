Panthers owner settles tax fight over failed practice space

“The county considers all matters related to the county payment closed and believes that no action of any kind with respect to the county payment is warranted,” the statement said.

GT Real Estate officials had no comment on the settlement Thursday, which must be approved by a federal judge overseeing the company's bankruptcy case resulting from the abandoned practice facility project.

The sheriff and prosecutor last week were careful to say that the investigation does not mean that any crime happened.

“An investigation is simply an inquiry and should not create any inference that wrongdoing has been committed by any party,” their statement said.

Tepper, a hedge fund manager who is one of the NFL's wealthiest owners, and the Panthers announced plans for an $800 million practice facility, team offices, sports medicine complex, hotels and entertainment near Rock Hill in 2019.

Both local and South Carolina leaders cheered the investment, offering incentives and relishing getting a piece of the NFL team away from North Carolina and Charlotte, where the team plays its games about 25 miles (40 kilometers) away.

But after less than two years, Tepper’s company abruptly stopped work on the facility before its steel superstructure was finished, and declared bankruptcy. Work continues on an interstate interchange promised by the state, and Tepper’s company is trying to sell the land in the busy, growing region.

Tepper's company blamed Rock Hill for failing to issue bonds and said the city and other governments failed to come through with funding and other promises.

Rock Hill, York County and contractors and other suppliers are all working on deals with Tepper's company in federal bankruptcy court.