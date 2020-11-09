Panthers list McCaffrey as 'day to day' with shoulder injury

“Obviously, Christian’s a big part of this team,” Rhule said Monday. “I was happy to see him out there, discouraged for him that he got banged up, and we’ll see the extent of it as we move forward.”

McCaffrey was not made available for comment Monday by the team.

McCaffrey played 59 of Carolina's 83 offensive snaps against the Chiefs.

"I thought he played really well,” Rhule said. “I think the ball down the seam that he reached back for, I thought, was an elite play. I thought he had some really nice runs, obviously scored a couple touchdowns.”

If McCaffrey can't play, Mike Davis would get the start.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is knocked out of bounds by Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts (23) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

