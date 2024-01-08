Panthers fire GM Scott Fitterer after finishing with NFL-worst 2-15 record

“As we move forward with the new direction for our franchise, I have made the decision that Scott Fitterer will no longer serve as our general manager,” Panthers owner David Tepper said in statement Monday. “I appreciate Scott’s efforts and wish the best for him and his family.”

Fitterer joined the team in 2021 and the Panthers have gone 14-37. Tepper previously fired head coach Frank Reich just 11 games into his first season after the team started 1-10.

Fitterer orchestrated orchestrated a trade with the Chicago Bears last year that allowed the Panthers to move to the No. 1 spot to get quarterback Bryce Young in exchange for four draft picks — including the No. 1 overall pick in 2024 — and wide receiver D.J. Moore. That move hasn’t worked out well for the Panthers and has been widely criticized, particularly given the success of No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud in Houston.

He also swung a deal last year that sent Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks, but none of them in the first round.

Two of Fitterer's top free agent additions — running back Miles Sanders and tight end Hayden Hurst — were disappointments this season.

