Panthers coaches to mask up for 'Sweet Caroline' celebration

As for the players, Rhule said that decision will be left up to the team's medical staff. So far that decision has not been finalized, but a team spokesman said that could come over the weekend or next week.

The Panthers (2-2) visit the winless Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Carolina's decision to have coaches wear masks for locker room celebrations comes a few days after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell warned NFL teams of penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the schedule. Goodell sent a memo to teams Monday reiterating the need to adhere fully to all of the league's health and safety guidelines.

The NFL has fined coaches $100,000 each for not wearing masks on the sideline during games.

The Associated Press reached out to the NFL for comment about whether the Panthers locker room singing celebrations were in violation of the league's COVID-19 protocols, but the league has not responded.

For players, the obvious question is why should they need to wear masks while singing a song after a game, but not be required to wear one while spending three-plus hours on game day when they are potentially exchanging air droplets with opponents?

During the week, Carolina players are required to wear masks when attending team meetings, and the team has gone to great lengths to keep its players safe, including making all employees wear contract tracers.

However, masks are optional in the weight room and on the practice field.

“We are all finding out that life is very different, but there is probably always a way to make sure that we're having fun and still being as safe as possible," Rhule said

