Panthers beat Capitals in overtime in Game 4, tie series

Given the combination of nerves and playoff inexperience that contributed to Florida’s struggles in the series, Reinhart’s goal may turn out to be the one that saved its season.

Before that point, the Panthers outshot the Capitals by a wide margin, but again were unable to finish. They went 0 for 4 on the power play to make it 0 for 13 in the series and couldn’t put the puck in the net at 5 on 5.

Before Reinhart scored 6 on 5, their only other goal came 4 on 4 when Carter Verhaeghe finished a 2 on 1 rush late in the first.

Bobrovsky stopped 14 of 16 shots. Samsonov made 29 saves.

T.J. Oshie scored on the power play in the first, and Evgeny Kuznetsov put Washington ahead on a breakaway goal midway through the third.

These teams have now traded victories. The Capitals have not won consecutive playoff games since 2019.

Florida is trying to break the franchise’s playoff series losing streak that dates to 1996, when the team reached the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers overcame more penalty problems Monday, when they were whistled for seven minors and needed to kill 43 seconds of a 5-on-3 Washington power play. Similar disciplinary issues caused them to get knocked out in the first round last season by eventual champion Tampa Bay.

Expectations are much larger this time around after compiling 111 points during the regular season. Interim coach Andrew Brunette and players lamented an inability for the Panthers to find their game in playoff hockey, which typically features a different style and more intensity.

More intensity is what Brunette wanted to see out of his team after getting waxed 6-1 in Game 3 on Saturday. The Panthers had that at times and pushed hard early in the third period, but they needed extra time -- in just the third game of 30 completed in the playoffs to go to overtime -- to even the series.

NOTES: The Panthers stuck with the same lineup from Games 1-3, but moved some players around at forward and on defense. ... Nicklas Backstrom’s secondary assist on Oshie’s goal gave him a team-leading five points in the playoffs.

Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrates his goal with his teammates during the first period of Game 4 in the first-round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs against the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) stops the puck from Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the second period of Game 4 in the first-round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) knocks a shot away from Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the second period of Game 4 in the first-round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) watches the puck get past Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) for a goal by Panthers center Sam Reinhart during the third period of Game 4 in the first-round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) reaches for the puck with Florida Panthers right wing Claude Giroux (28), centers Aleksander Barkov (16) and Sam Reinhart (13) around him during the second period of Game 4 in the first-round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) shoots the puck past Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) during the second period of Game 4 in the first-round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Florida Panthers defenseman Ben Chiarot, left, with centers Eetu Luostarinen (27) and Sam Reinhart (13) combine to keep the puck from Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) during the first period of Game 4 in the first-round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)