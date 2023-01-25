Panic! at the Disco ends; Brendon Urie to focus on family

Brendon Urie, the only musician left from the original group, announced on the band's Instagram page Tuesday that Panic! at the Disco “will be no more.”

Urie, 35, shared that he and his wife, Sarah, are expecting a baby and that he plans to focus on his family. “The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure,” he wrote.