Panel overturns 4 Facebook content takedowns in first ruling

A Myanmar user's Burmese-language Facebook post about Muslims that included two widely shared photos of a dead Syrian toddler was offensive but did not rise to the level of hate speech, it ruled.

A post with a quote falsely attributed to Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda minister, was cleared after the user told the board the intent was to compared the sentiment in the quote with Donald Trump's presidency.

The board said a fourth post in French about COVID-19 that had been taken down because it breached standards on misinformation should be restored, saying it didn't pose imminent harm.

The decisions are binding, meaning CEO Mark Zuckerberg can't do anything to change them.

The board agreed only with Facebook's decision to take down a post with a slur used to describe Azerbeijanis, stemming from last year's conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the dispute territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Still yet to come is the panel's most high profile case - the decision to indefinitely suspend former President Donald Trump's account. It will be the biggest test for the panel, which faces criticism that Facebook set it up to stave off regulation or even an eventual breakup of the company as it faces antitrust scrutiny.

Co-chair Michael McConnell said the panel had started working on the Trump case but was only at an “extremely early stage."

“All this has happened extremely recently so they're at the very beginning of their work,” he told an online press briefing.

The oversight board will start accepting public comments on the Trump case on Friday.

