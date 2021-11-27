Panel OKs bid to demolish Wright Brothers' 1st bike shop

The shop was first built in 1892 to serve as the Wright brothers’ first bike shop. Soon thereafter, Gem City Ice Cream Co. bought the property and housed it until 1975 until it was sold to another company.

Years after a wide array of owners, the city attempted to sell the rundown property to developers but it failed inspection tests. The building was deemed structurally damaged and in danger of collapse.

City officials had also previously attempted to receive approval to bulldoze the property but did not move forward after hearing community concerns.

The Wright brothers, Wilbur and younger sibling Orville, were aviation pioneers and are generally credited with building the first airplane. They started their work on flight several years after they built the shop that will be razed.

The brothers made their initial powered flight with the Wright Flyer in December 1903 at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, then came home to Dayton to work the bugs out. A memorial stands at Huffman Prairie, where they made flights in 1904-05 and really learned to control the plane.