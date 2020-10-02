Pandemic spells quieter return from Alps for Bavarian cows

Bavarian mountain farmers return their cattle from summer pastures across lake Koenigssee near Berchtesgaden, Germany, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Bavarian mountain farmers return their cattle from summer pastures across lake Koenigssee near Berchtesgaden, Germany, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Credit: Matthias Schrader
A Bavarian mountain farmer returns cattles from summer pastures across lake Koenigssee near Berchtesgaden, Germany, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Bavarian mountain farmers return their cattle from summer pastures across lake Koenigssee near Berchtesgaden, Germany, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Bavarian mountain farmers return their cattle from summer pastures across lake Koenigssee near Berchtesgaden, Germany, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Bavarian mountain farmers return their cattle from summer pastures across lake Koenigssee near Berchtesgaden, Germany, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Bavarian mountain farmer Petra decorates her cattle as she returns the beasts from summer pastures across lake Koenigssee near Berchtesgaden, Germany, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Bavarian mountain farmer Petra is embraced by farmer Xaver as they return their cattle from summer pastures across lake Koenigssee near Berchtesgaden, Germany, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Bavarian mountain farmers return their cattle from summer pastures across lake Koenigssee near Berchtesgaden, Germany, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Bavarian mountain farmers return their cattle from summer pastures across lake Koenigssee near Berchtesgaden, Germany, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Bavarian mountain farmers return their cattle from summer pastures across lake Koenigssee near Berchtesgaden, Germany, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Bavarian mountain farmers return their cattle from summer pastures across lake Koenigssee near Berchtesgaden, Germany, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Bavarian mountain farmers return their cattle from summer pastures across lake Koenigssee near Berchtesgaden, Germany, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Credit: Matthias Schrader