Pandemic chases 'Wonder Woman 1984' to Dec. 25

The postponement of the “Wonder Woman” sequel, which had been scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 2, comes on the heels of Hollywood's strongest attempt to lure moviegoers back to theaters during the pandemic.

Warner Bros.' $200 million “Tenet" fared well in its international-first release, but found ticket sales harder to come by in the United States. About 25% of U.S. theaters remain closed, including those in the top markets of Los Angeles and New York.