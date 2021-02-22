Panarin denies Russian report, takes time away from Rangers

Panarin has been a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and last month posted his support on social media for opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was arrested last month upon returning to Moscow and was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for violating terms of his probation.

Panarin, 29, has played in the NHL since 2015 and was a finalist for the league's MVP award last season. He won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2016 with Chicago where he played two seasons, went to Columbus for two more and then signed an $81.5 million, seven-year contract with New York in 2019.

He leads the Rangers with 18 points on five goals and 13 assists. They next play Wednesday against Philadelphia.

Panarin played for Nazarov with Vityaz Chekhov from 2010-2012.

AP Sports Writer James Ellingworth contributed.

