Panama stuns US 1-0 on Waterman's late goal, eliminating Americans from CONCACAF Nations League

“Many good things have happened to me in my career, but this one is different,” Waterman said. “This one was incredible.”

Waterman, a 33-year-old striker who plays professionally in Chile, ripped off his jersey and hurdled the advertising end boards before climbing up onto a broadcast stage to celebrate with Thierry Henry, who looked just as stunned as the rest of the crowd at SoFi Stadium.

“You are my idol!” Waterman repeatedly shouted in Spanish before hugging Henry, an Arsenal great.

Waterman took his own step toward idol status as Panama beat the U.S. for the third straight time in competitive matches, following wins in a 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal and the group stage of last year’s Copa America. Coach Thomas Christiansen's club has repeatedly exceeded expectations during his tenure, and this victory was only the latest remarkable achievement for Los Canaleros, who beat Costa Rica on the road last November in the Nations League quarterfinals.

“This is the third time we have been in this position,” Waterman said. “This time, we want to give that gift to Panama. We want to achieve something for them, for Central America.”

The loss, before at half-empty SoFi Stadium, was a big stumble for U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino, who replaced Gregg Berhalter six months ago after the Americans’ first-round exit at the Copa America.

After Sunday’s third-place match against Canada or Mexico, Pochettino will have his full player pool for just five training camps before the team gathers ahead of the World Cup.

“I'm very disappointed, because I don't think the way we approached the game was the right way,” Pochettino said. “The first half, I think we played too slow. We didn't show aggression with the ball, and the consequence not to show aggression with the ball, we also didn't show aggression in a defensive way.”

The Americans, missing outside backs Sergiño Dest and Antonee Robinson because of injuries, nearly tied it in the eighth minute of injury time but Tyler Adams missed the net on a clean shot from just outside the penalty area off a cross from Christian Pulisic. Adams returned to the national team for the first time since the Copa America after recovering from back surgery.

Panama earned one of the biggest wins in its soccer history at the same stadium where Los Canaleros lost the 2023 Gold Cup final to Mexico on a late goal by Santi Giménez. Three days before that match, Panama also upset the U.S. 5-4 on penalty kicks in a semifinal.

“I think the guys played a great match,” Christiansen said. “The only way to beat the U.S. is with tactical discipline and order, and then a little luck. That has to be with you, and it was with us this time.”

For the first time, the CONCACAF Nations League trophy won't stay in the U.S. The Americans won the first three editions of this tournament, which only began in 2019.

The Americans had the best chances in the first half, but came up empty.

Josh Sargent put a shot off a post in the 19th minute, and Weston McKennie's header moments later went straight to the keeper. Sargent then scored in the 24th minute, but the U.S. was ruled offside in the buildup several seconds earlier.

Sargent hasn't scored for the U.S. in 5 1/2 years.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

