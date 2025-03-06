Pamela Bach, actor and ex-wife of David Hasselhoff, dies at 62

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pamela Bach, an actor and the ex-wife of "Baywatch" star David Hasselhoff, has died at 62.

The Los Angeles medical examiner's office reports that she died Wednesday and the cause is still under investigation. Also known as Pamela Hasselhoff, Bach appeared on "The Young and the Restless" and met her future husband on the set of his series, "Knight Rider."