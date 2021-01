Palmeiras beats Santos to win Copa Libertadores final

The two Sao Paulo teams were bitter rivals in the 1960s, and some fans of both sides travelled to Rio de Janeiro to cheer from outside the Maracana stadium despite the coronavirus threat.

Little-known Lopes joined Palmeiras in November, coming from second division team Juventude. Ferreira brought him on at 84 minutes, replacing midfielder Gabriel Menino and intending him to be a target man for crosses.

The plan worked perfectly nine minutes into stoppage time. Rony crossed from the right and found Lopes, who headed the ball to the left of Santos goalkeeper John.

Although fans weren't allowed, the final did have 4,000 invited guests watching the match, without too much apparent regard for social distancing. Some of them did not wear protective masks. All took COVID-19 tests to be able to attend, the South American soccer confederation said.

Savarese reported from Sao Paulo

Fans of Brazil's Palmeiras cheer prior a Copa Libertadores final soccer match against Brazil's Santos at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (Ricardo Moraes/Pool via AP) Credit: Ricardo Moraes Credit: Ricardo Moraes

Coach Abel Ferreira of Brazil's Palmeiras greets goalkeeper Weverton after winning the Copa Libertadores final soccer match against Brazil's Santos at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Palmeiras won 1-0. (Ricardo Moraes/Pool via AP) Credit: Ricardo Moraes Credit: Ricardo Moraes

Goalkeeper Weverton of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrates with his daughter after winning the Copa Libertadores final soccer match against Brazil's Santos at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Palmeiras won 1-0. (Ricardo Moraes/Pool via AP) Credit: Ricardo Moraes Credit: Ricardo Moraes

Yeferson Soteldo of Brazil's Santos sits after his side's 0-1 lost against Brazil's Palmeiras during the Copa Libertadores final soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janerio, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo