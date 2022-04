Palin on serving in Congress: 'It would be all about Alaska'

But in a recent interview with The Associated Press, Palin, 58, dismissed such critiques. She insisted her commitment to Alaska has not wavered and those who suggest otherwise “don't know me.” She said she is serious about seeking the House seat and doesn't need a “launching pad for anything else.”

In fact, she said, her unique place in American politics would put her in a stronger position in Washington. Unlike other freshmen lawmakers, she said, she could “pick up the phone and call any reporter and be on any show if I wanted to, and it would be all about Alaska.”

“I love to work, and anyone who is around me, they know," she said. "What I’m doing is applying for a job, for Alaskans, saying: ‘Hey, you guys would be my boss. Do you want to hire me? Because if you do, I’ll do a good job for you, and I won’t back down.’”

There's only one former governor who is currently a member of the House — Democrat Charlie Crist of Florida. Palin faces several hurdles to get there.

One is navigating elections that will unfold in rapid order. A June 11 special primary will be the first statewide by-mail election. The four candidates who get the most votes will advance to an Aug. 16 special election, in which ranked-choice voting will be used. The winner will serve the remainder of Young's term, which expires in January.

There also will be an August primary and November general election to determine who will serve a two-year term starting in January. Palin is one of 16 candidates so far to have filed for the regular primary.

Some voters question Palin's decision to leave the governor's office, a move she has attributed to an onslaught of records requests and ethics complaints she said were frivolous and had become distractions.

She has spent time out of the state but maintains a home in Wasilla, her hometown and where she got her start in politics.

“Well, I'm sorry if that narrative is out there because it’s inaccurate,” she said of the perception she had left Alaska behind. She said Alaska is her home and that she was “shoveling moose poop” in her father’s yard on a recent sunny day before calling a reporter.

She has regularly voted in state elections since leaving office, according to the Division of Elections.

“I’m still all about Carhartts and steel-toed boots and just hard work,” Palin said, referring to a popular brand of outerwear. “I just have been blessed with opportunities and a platform to get out there and tell and show other people the beauty of being an Alaskan.”

She mentions Alaskans’ hunting lifestyles and the importance of responsibly developing the state’s oil and gas resources. She said she plans to attend events, including this week’s state Republican Party convention.

The contest in Republican-leaning Alaska will do little to change the balance of power in Washington. But the election is being closely watched as a barometer of former President Donald Trump's connection to the GOP's most loyal voters.

In Wasilla, Trump 2020 or Trump 2024 banners fly from several homes, the few political signs seen so far this election year. Palin said if Trump runs for president in 2024 and asks her to be his running mate, she’d consider it, though she said he could choose anyone and they haven’t had such a candid conversation.

Palin said Trump was among those who contacted her after Young’s death asking if she would be willing to run. She said this is a good time in her life to seek a return to office, politically and personally. Her family life has changed, she noted, with her four older children grown. Her youngest, Trig, is in middle school. Palin was divorced from Todd Palin, her husband of more than 30 years, in 2020.

Palin said she feels like she has “nothing to lose” in running. After having her political and personal life in the media glare for so long, “what more can they say?” she said, adding later: “To me, it’s freedom.”

Trump has endorsed Palin and has made the state's senior U.S. senator, Lisa Murkowski, one of his top targets this year after she criticized him and voted to convict him during his second impeachment trial.

Even if Palin doesn't win the election, she could emerge as a high-wattage critic of Murkowski, who faces voters later this year. Palin said she disagrees with Murkowski on some of her positions, including her vote to convict Trump during his second impeachment trial. But on issues like resource development in Alaska, Palin said she believed they would be “on the same sheet of music.”

Palin has perhaps the highest profile among a list of candidates that includes current and former state legislators, a North Pole city council member whose legal name is Santa Claus, and Republican Nick Begich, who got into the race last fall and has been working for months to rack up conservative support.

Begich said he considers the Matanuska-Susitna region, a conservative hotbed that includes Wasilla, as one of his strongest areas. He said he is unaware of any of his supporters defecting since Palin joined the race.

"Everyone that has come to support me remains fully supportive, and that’s a strong statement because a lot has changed," he said.

Tim Burney, who lives in Wasilla, said he supports Palin. He said she resigned “for the good of the state" after her detractors “came at her with guns ablazing.”

“She just lives right down the road here, and, you know, she grew up here,” he said while smoking a cigarette outside the Mug-Shot Saloon after finishing lunch on a recent day.

“Her heart’s here in Alaska, and I think that she’s good for Alaska,” he said.

Joe Miller, a former Republican and now Libertarian whom Palin endorsed in two of his unsuccessful Senate races, said Palin would be no ordinary House freshman and would have an “extraordinary” platform she could use to help Alaska. He said she's the “only anti-establishment, truly conservative” candidate in the race and that she could be the “natural repository” for voter angst over economic and other issues.

Holly Houghton, who works as a pharmacy tech, is willing to hear Palin out. Houghton, who was eating a take-out lunch with her son outside a restaurant in Wasilla recently, said she has mixed feelings about Palin and is also considering Begich.

Houghton said she doesn’t like how Palin has carried herself in her personal life but also thought she was an “excellent” governor.

Houghton said she thinks of the Begich family as Democrats and wants to look more closely at Begich. Begich's grandfather, Democrat Nick Begich, held the House seat before Young. His uncle Mark was a Democratic U.S. senator and his uncle Tom is the state Senate's Democratic leader.

Jesse Sumner, a member of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly, said he thinks Begich is a good candidate. Sumner filed to run for the House seat as a joke at the filing deadline, on April Fool's Day. He later withdrew.

He said he doesn't see Palin around town much and that Palin's run seems to be “more like it's about the Sarah Palin show than about Alaska.”

___

Bohrer reported from Juneau, Alaska.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin speaks briefly to reporters as she leaves a courthouse in New York, Feb. 14, 2022. Palin is one of 48 candidates for Alaska's lone U.S. House seat, which was held for decades by Republican Rep. Don Young, who died last month. Palin says she's serious about the run though some critics have questioned her motivations. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption FILE - Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin speaks briefly to reporters as she leaves a courthouse in New York, Feb. 14, 2022. Palin is one of 48 candidates for Alaska's lone U.S. House seat, which was held for decades by Republican Rep. Don Young, who died last month. Palin says she's serious about the run though some critics have questioned her motivations. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption A sign welcoming travelers to Wasilla, Alaska, is shown April 14, 2022. The Matanuska-Susitna region of Alaska, which includes Sarah Palin's hometown of Wasilla, is a conservative hotbed in the nation's largest state. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiesssen Credit: Mark Thiesssen Combined Shape Caption A sign welcoming travelers to Wasilla, Alaska, is shown April 14, 2022. The Matanuska-Susitna region of Alaska, which includes Sarah Palin's hometown of Wasilla, is a conservative hotbed in the nation's largest state. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiesssen Credit: Mark Thiesssen

Combined Shape Caption Holly Houghton poses with her son Hatcher on April 14, 2022, in Wasilla, Alaska. Houghton said she has mixed feelings about Palin and is weighing Palin and Republican Nick Begich as candidates in the race for Alaska's open U.S. House seat. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiesssen Credit: Mark Thiesssen Combined Shape Caption Holly Houghton poses with her son Hatcher on April 14, 2022, in Wasilla, Alaska. Houghton said she has mixed feelings about Palin and is weighing Palin and Republican Nick Begich as candidates in the race for Alaska's open U.S. House seat. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiesssen Credit: Mark Thiesssen

Combined Shape Caption Nick Begich, a Republican running for the open U.S. House seat from Alaska, poses for a photo April 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Begich said he considers the Matanuska-Susitna region, a conservative hotbed that includes Sarah Palin's hometown of Wasilla, one of his strongest areas. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiesssen Credit: Mark Thiesssen Combined Shape Caption Nick Begich, a Republican running for the open U.S. House seat from Alaska, poses for a photo April 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Begich said he considers the Matanuska-Susitna region, a conservative hotbed that includes Sarah Palin's hometown of Wasilla, one of his strongest areas. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiesssen Credit: Mark Thiesssen

Combined Shape Caption An American flag and two "No Trespassing" signs are seen April 14, 2022, on a road that leads to Sarah Palin's home in Wasilla, Alaska. The Matanuska-Susitna region of Alaska, which includes Palin's hometown of Wasilla, is a conservative hotbed in the nation's largest state. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiesssen Credit: Mark Thiesssen Combined Shape Caption An American flag and two "No Trespassing" signs are seen April 14, 2022, on a road that leads to Sarah Palin's home in Wasilla, Alaska. The Matanuska-Susitna region of Alaska, which includes Palin's hometown of Wasilla, is a conservative hotbed in the nation's largest state. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiesssen Credit: Mark Thiesssen

Combined Shape Caption This April 14, 2022, photo shows traffic moving through Wasilla, Alaska, which is located about 45 miles north of Anchorage, a region that is a conservative hotbed in the state. The town's de facto main street is the busy four-lane Parks Highway, the main thoroughfare between Anchorage and Fairbanks. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiesssen Credit: Mark Thiesssen Combined Shape Caption This April 14, 2022, photo shows traffic moving through Wasilla, Alaska, which is located about 45 miles north of Anchorage, a region that is a conservative hotbed in the state. The town's de facto main street is the busy four-lane Parks Highway, the main thoroughfare between Anchorage and Fairbanks. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiesssen Credit: Mark Thiesssen

Combined Shape Caption Tim Burney poses for a photo on the deck of the Mug-Shot Saloon on April 14, 2022, in Wasilla, Alaska, where he had just finished eating lunch. Burney supports Sarah Palin's return to politics. "Her heart's here in Alaska, and I think that she's good for Alaska," he said. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiesssen Credit: Mark Thiesssen Combined Shape Caption Tim Burney poses for a photo on the deck of the Mug-Shot Saloon on April 14, 2022, in Wasilla, Alaska, where he had just finished eating lunch. Burney supports Sarah Palin's return to politics. "Her heart's here in Alaska, and I think that she's good for Alaska," he said. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiesssen Credit: Mark Thiesssen

Combined Shape Caption Jesse Sumner poses for a photo outside a home improvement store April 14, 2022, in Wasilla, Alaska. Sumner said Sarah Palin's candidacy for the open U.S. House seat seems to be "more like it's about the Sarah Palin show than about Alaska." (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiesssen Credit: Mark Thiesssen Combined Shape Caption Jesse Sumner poses for a photo outside a home improvement store April 14, 2022, in Wasilla, Alaska. Sumner said Sarah Palin's candidacy for the open U.S. House seat seems to be "more like it's about the Sarah Palin show than about Alaska." (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiesssen Credit: Mark Thiesssen

Combined Shape Caption A "Trump 2024" banner is shown April 14, 2022, attached to a home in Wasilla, Alaska. The Matanuska-Susitna region of Alaska, which includes Sarah Palin's hometown of Wasilla, is a conservative hotbed in the nation's largest state. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiesssen Credit: Mark Thiesssen Combined Shape Caption A "Trump 2024" banner is shown April 14, 2022, attached to a home in Wasilla, Alaska. The Matanuska-Susitna region of Alaska, which includes Sarah Palin's hometown of Wasilla, is a conservative hotbed in the nation's largest state. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiesssen Credit: Mark Thiesssen

Combined Shape Caption This April 14, 2022, photo shows traffic moving through Wasilla, Alaska, which is located about 45 miles north of Anchorage, a region that is a conservative hotbed in the state. The town's de facto main street is the busy four-lane Parks Highway, the main thoroughfare between Anchorage and Fairbanks. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiesssen Credit: Mark Thiesssen Combined Shape Caption This April 14, 2022, photo shows traffic moving through Wasilla, Alaska, which is located about 45 miles north of Anchorage, a region that is a conservative hotbed in the state. The town's de facto main street is the busy four-lane Parks Highway, the main thoroughfare between Anchorage and Fairbanks. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiesssen Credit: Mark Thiesssen