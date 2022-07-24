journal-news logo
Palestinians: Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank raid

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
The Palestinian rescue service says Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians as the military said it confronted armed men during overnight operations in the occupied West Bank

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians Sunday, the Palestinian rescue service said, as the military said it confronted armed men during overnight operations in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the two men were killed in clashes with the military in Nablus and identified them as Aboud Sobh, 29, and Muhammad Al-Azizi, 22.

The military did not immediately provide additional details. But Israeli media said the military was still operating Sunday morning in other parts of the West Bank. Media reports said no Israeli forces were wounded in the fighting.

Israeli forces have been carrying out near-daily raids in the West Bank for months, in a bid to quell a spate of attacks by Palestinians on Israelis that has since subsided.

The military has faced resistance during some of those raids, which in several instances have turned deadly.

