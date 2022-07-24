Palestinians: Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank gun battle

The military said a violent protest broke out as troops were operating in Nablus, with protesters hurling explosive devices at soldiers and opening fire at them. The soldiers fired back, the military said.

The military was continuing to operate in another area of the West Bank, where another brief exchange of fire took place.

Israeli forces have been carrying out near-daily raids in the West Bank for months, in a bid to quell a spate of attacks by Palestinians on Israelis that has since subsided.

The military has faced resistance during some of those raids, which in several instances have turned deadly.

The Palestinian attacks on Israelis earlier this year killed 19 people. More than 60 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year, according to an official Palestinian tally.

Palestinians inspect the damage to a house after Palestinian gunmen were killed in an early morning Israeli military raid in the Old City of Nablus in the West Bank, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians Sunday, the Palestinian rescue service said, as the Israeli military said it confronted armed men during overnight operations in the West Bank. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Credit: Majdi Mohammed