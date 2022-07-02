Palestinians give bullet that killed journalist to US team

Al-Khatib said the Palestinians welcome the participation of any international bodies to “help us confirm the truth."

“We are confident and certain of our investigations and the results we have reached,” he said.

It was not immediately clear what the American experts could discover without also studying the Israeli weapon that Israel says might have fired the shot. There was no immediate word from Israel on whether it would share the rifle.

The Palestinian announcement comes just over a week before President Joe Biden is to visit the region.

A Palestinian official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was discussing a diplomatic matter, said the issue was raised in a phone call between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and that both sides hope to resolve the issue before Biden's visit.