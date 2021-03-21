Palestinians expand vaccination campaign after UN shipment

In the West Bank, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said the vaccines would go to medical workers and older people. “We are here to start the preventive vaccination drive for our people against the coronavirus,” he said.

Even with the arrival of the vaccines, the Palestinian areas lag far behind Israel, which has vaccinated some 80% of its adult population. The disparity has drawn attention to the inequities in the global distribution of vaccines between rich and poor countries.

U.N. officials and human rights groups have said Israel is an occupying power with a responsibility for vaccinating the Palestinian population. Israel says that under interim peace accords, it has no such responsibility. But in recent weeks, it has inoculated over 100,000 Palestinian laborers in the West Bank who have permits to work inside Israel and its West Bank settlements.

The Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines are the first distributed by COVAX in the Palestinian territories.

At a Gaza City clinic, five WHO workers and five local medical workers were the first to be inoculated with COVAX-donated doses.

“We are very proud to be here today with our esteemed colleagues” to promote the first arrival of vaccines through COVAX, said Sacha Bootsma, head of WHO’s Gaza office, who received the first shot of vaccine at the event.

She added that a second shipment of 57,600 AstraZeneca vaccines is expected to be delivered to Gaza by the end of April.

Some European countries have raised safety concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine. But major countries, including France, Italy and Germany, have begun using the vaccine again, and Palestinian authorities have approved its use.

Bootsma noted that both vaccines “have been validated by WHO globally through very lengthy and stringent process.”

Dr. Majdi Dhair, a health ministry official, said only 11,200 of Gaza's 2 million residents have been inoculated so far, saying the turnout “started to grow” a month after the rollout of vaccines. Bootsma said the limited number of vaccines in Gaza prevents a mass vaccination campaign.

The Gaza Strip has seen at least 58,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since August and 582 deaths. The West Bank has reported nearly 163,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,824 deaths.

In recent weeks, Hamas authorities governing the territory have eased almost all coronavirus restrictions, despite warnings from health officials.

Bootsma criticized the move.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet. We are all still at risk of becoming infected, especially now that the government has eased all the restrictions," she said.

Medics wait to receive a shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at a clinic in Gaza City, Sunday, March 21, 2021. The Palestinian Health Ministry began on Sunday administering the first coronavirus vaccines received through the global COVAX initiative to eligible people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) Credit: Adel Hana Credit: Adel Hana

A market is closed during a lockdown and quarantine measures, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Ramallah is under a strict lockdown for one week, part of the recent preventative health measures due to a surge of the COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Credit: Majdi Mohammed Credit: Majdi Mohammed