Correction: WCup-Asian Qualifying-Palestine story

PERTH, Australia (AP) — In a story published June 10, 2024, about the Palestinian soccer team, The Associated Press erroneously reported that most United Nations members do not recognize Palestine as a country. More than 140 of the UN’s 193 members have recognized Palestinian statehood.
