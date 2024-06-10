Correction: WCup-Asian Qualifying-Palestine story

PERTH, Australia (AP) — In a story published June 10, 2024, about the Palestinian soccer team, The Associated Press erroneously reported that most United Nations members do not recognize Palestine as a country. More than 140 of the UN’s 193 members have recognized Palestinian statehood.

