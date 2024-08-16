Palestinian health officials say first case of polio confirmed in Gaza, in a 10-month-old child

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian health ministry said it recorded the first case of polio in an unvaccinated 10-month old-child in the Gaza city of Deir al-Balah. It's the first case in years in the coastal enclave engulfed in the Israel-Hamas war.

After discovering the child's symptoms, tests were conducted in Jordan’s capital of Amman and the case was confirmed to be polio, said the ministry.