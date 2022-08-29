Palau VP delegation quarantined in Taiwan after 2 get virus

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said their schedule has been suspended for the time being. In a statement, the ministry gave no details on who in the delegation had tested positive or how long they would remain in Taiwan, but said it would “continue to provide them with the proper care."

Taiwan has gradually relaxed its COVID-19 restrictions, but testing and quarantine restrictions for foreign arrivals remain in place.

Upon her arrival, Senior, who is also her country's justice minister, said she looked forward to “strengthening bilateral relations with the Taiwan government and the Ministry of Justice in Taiwan, in the areas of justice, maritime security and public safety.”

“The Republic of Palau and the Republic of Taiwan share similar beliefs in human rights, justice, the rule of law,” Senior said.

Taiwan this week is also hosting Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro of Guatemala, another of its dwindling number of diplomatic allies.

The visits come amid heightened tensions between Taiwan and China, following China's threatening military exercises and missile launches staged in retaliation for a trip to the island earlier this month by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

With a population of just over 18,000, Palau has recorded 5,348 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths. Taiwan, with 23 million people, has reported more than 5 million cases and close to 10,000 deaths.

Quarantine rules remain flexible and reports say the government plans to further relax them beginning Thursday.